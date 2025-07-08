54 kW Solar Plant Inaugurated at PDUNIPPD, New Delhi to Champion Green Energy

In a remarkable stride towards promoting sustainability and energy independence, a 54 kW solar power plant was inaugurated today at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya National Institute for Persons with Physical Disabilities (PDUNIPPD), situated in the heart of New Delhi. This initiative was realized under the guidance of the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The inauguration was led by Shri Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary of DEPwD, who underscored the dual significance of the initiative—environmental and economic. The project, established in partnership with Legrand India, demonstrates a successful model of public-private collaboration in achieving India’s clean energy and sustainable development goals.

A Push for Renewable Transformation

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Aggarwal emphasized that the newly commissioned solar plant is not just a technical upgrade but a declaration of the government’s commitment to sustainable practices. “This is more than an energy solution. It is a symbol of our collective responsibility towards the environment. The savings and self-sufficiency achieved through this plant will be substantial, and we hope to see this model replicated across similar institutions,” he said.

He also lauded Legrand India for their crucial role in making this project a reality, calling it a strong example of how corporate responsibility and social welfare can go hand in hand to benefit marginalized communities.

Institutional Impact and Energy Savings

Dr. Jitendra Sharma, Director of PDUNIPPD, revealed the tangible benefits already observed since the plant’s commissioning. “Our electricity bills have dropped by nearly 30%, which translates into significant long-term savings. These funds can now be redirected to strengthen our rehabilitation programs and services for persons with disabilities,” he noted.

The plant’s output is tailored to meet a considerable portion of the institute’s daily energy requirements, significantly reducing dependency on grid-based electricity and minimizing the institution’s carbon footprint.

Empowering Education with Sustainability

PDUNIPPD, located at ITO in New Delhi, is a reputed institution offering comprehensive rehabilitation services and academic programs for persons with disabilities. The institute is affiliated with the University of Delhi and recognized by the Rehabilitation Council of India. It currently serves more than 700 students through its undergraduate and postgraduate programs in physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and related disciplines.

Addressing the students and faculty, Smt. Richa Shankar, Deputy Director General, DEPwD, encouraged the community to continue uplifting service standards for persons with disabilities while embracing green innovations. She stressed the need for greater awareness and participation among the youth in nation-building through environmental stewardship.

A Vision for the Future

The installation of the 54 kW solar power plant at PDUNIPPD not only brings immediate benefits but also aligns with India's broader vision for an energy-secure and environmentally conscious future. It sets a precedent for integrating renewable energy into public service institutions, especially those serving vulnerable communities.

With this initiative, PDUNIPPD joins a growing list of institutions taking decisive steps toward a sustainable, inclusive, and energy-efficient India.