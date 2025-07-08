In a shocking development, Roman Starovoit, recently dismissed by President Vladimir Putin as Russia's transport minister, was found dead in a park near Moscow with a gunshot wound, state investigators confirmed. Starovoit, also the former governor of Kursk, was under investigation for allegedly embezzling funds intended for fortifying the Ukrainian border.

Anonymous sources have indicated that Starovoit's removal had been anticipated due to suspicions of his involvement in misappropriating funds earmarked for the defense of the Kursk region, which witnessed a significant incursion by Ukrainian forces in 2024. The Kremlin expressed its surprise at his death but remained tight-lipped about the reasons behind his dismissal.

The Russian State Investigative Committee is looking into the circumstances of his death, which they suspect may be suicide. This comes as Russian law enforcement intensifies inquiries into the embezzlement scandal, with evidence reportedly linking Starovoit to financial misdeeds during his tenure as governor.

