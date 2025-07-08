Left Menu

CEC Stresses Importance of Electoral Roll Accuracy Amid Opposition Concerns

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar emphasizes the critical role accurate electoral rolls play in bolstering democracy, amid controversy over a special voter list revision in Bihar. Opposition parties allege the move could disenfranchise many, opting for legal recourse. The Supreme Court is set to hear related petitions soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:32 IST
Amidst mounting concerns from opposition parties, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar reaffirmed the necessity of precision in electoral rolls to fortify democracy. His assertion comes as part of an ongoing debate concerning the special intensive revision of the voters' list in Bihar, a state poised for upcoming elections.

Opposition parties have expressed apprehension that this revision could strip millions of voters of their rights. In response, they have taken the issue to the Supreme Court, challenging the intent and timing of the revision, which occurs just before major polls.

The Election Commission defends the overhaul, claiming it aims to remove ineligible voters and duplicates, ensuring compliance with voting laws. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will address the myriad petitions from various opposition factions on July 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

