Political Turmoil: Mizoram Government Opposes CADC Dissolution

The Mizoram government has voiced strong opposition to the dissolution of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), implemented by Governor Vijay Kumar on Monday. The decision, which evokes concerns over political stability, was described by the state as a breach of democratic principles.

Home Minister K Sapdanga expressed dismay, pointing out that the governor acted contrary to the council of ministers' advice. Notably, on July 4, the council recommended that the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), which secured majority support, should form the new executive committee. 16 of the 20 elected CADC members recently aligned with the ZPM, aiding their stake in forming the next leadership.

The governor has appointed the Lawngtlai district deputy commissioner to manage CADC duties temporarily. Despite the constitutional provision, the Mizoram government remains hopeful for the governor to revisit his decision, advocating for the majority-backed ZPM leadership to take charge. This action underscores the complex power dynamics within Mizoram's political landscape.

