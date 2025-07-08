Left Menu

Maharashtra Relief Fund Scandal: 21 Officials Suspended

In Maharashtra's Jalna district, 21 officials have been suspended for alleged irregularities in relief assistance disbursal. A government probe found misuse of funds meant for unseasonal rain damages, leading to the suspensions and departmental inquiries against several other officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 19:44 IST
Maharashtra Relief Fund Scandal: 21 Officials Suspended
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Jalna district has been rocked by a scandal involving alleged irregularities in the disbursal of relief funds allocated for unseasonal rain damages. State minister Makrand Jadhav announced on Tuesday that 21 talathis and clerks have been suspended following an investigation into the misuse of these funds.

The state government had allotted Rs 522.29 crore to the district for losses caused by natural calamities in the 2022-23 period. However, complaints of irregularities emerged regarding the distribution of funds in Ambad and Ghansawangi talukas, leading to a committee being formed in January to investigate the issue.

The interim report, submitted in April, revealed widespread discrepancies. Irregularities were detected in 122 out of 138 villages in Ambad and 59 out of 115 in Ghansawangi. Additionally, Rs 34.97 crore was reportedly transferred to 14,549 account holders using misappropriated credentials. Further probes and departmental inquiries are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

Trade Tensions and Market Reactions: Navigating Uncertainty

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

Strengthening Ties: India and Cuba Collaborate on Key Sectors

 Global
3
Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

Texas Floods: Camp Mystic's Heartbreaking Tragedy

 Global
4
Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

Trump Dismisses Musk's 'America Party' as a Misguided Venture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025