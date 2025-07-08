Maharashtra Relief Fund Scandal: 21 Officials Suspended

Maharashtra's Jalna district has been rocked by a scandal involving alleged irregularities in the disbursal of relief funds allocated for unseasonal rain damages. State minister Makrand Jadhav announced on Tuesday that 21 talathis and clerks have been suspended following an investigation into the misuse of these funds.

The state government had allotted Rs 522.29 crore to the district for losses caused by natural calamities in the 2022-23 period. However, complaints of irregularities emerged regarding the distribution of funds in Ambad and Ghansawangi talukas, leading to a committee being formed in January to investigate the issue.

The interim report, submitted in April, revealed widespread discrepancies. Irregularities were detected in 122 out of 138 villages in Ambad and 59 out of 115 in Ghansawangi. Additionally, Rs 34.97 crore was reportedly transferred to 14,549 account holders using misappropriated credentials. Further probes and departmental inquiries are underway.

