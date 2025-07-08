Major Drug Bust in Thane: Ivory Coast National Arrested
Police in Thane have arrested Isa Bakayoka, a 37-year-old from Ivory Coast, seizing 1.51 kg of the drug mephedrone valued at Rs 2.12 crore. This arrest in Nilje, Dombivili, is part of a crackdown on drug trafficking, as authorities intensify efforts in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 08-07-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 20:15 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Thane police have detained a 37-year-old national from the Ivory Coast, Isa Bakayoka, with 1.51 kilograms of mephedrone.
The seizure, valued at approximately Rs 2.12 crore, took place in Nilje, Dombivili town, as law enforcement steps up efforts in the region.
Deputy Commissioner Atul Zende affirmed the arrest under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, following a well-executed trap. The operation is part of broader efforts that recently led to the seizure of drugs worth over Rs 4 crore.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thane
- drug bust
- Isa Bakayoka
- mephedrone
- arrest
- Ivory Coast
- police
- seizure
- narcotics
- trafficking
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tuition Teacher Arrested for Alleged Rape of Student in Thane
Arrest in Manipur Sparks Tensions: A Leader's Role in Gruesome Murder
Teacher Arrested for Alleged Harassment in Himachal School
Spy Games in Crete: Azeri Man Arrested
Controversy Erupts: Former Bangladesh Election Chief Arrested Amid Allegations