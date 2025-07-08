Major Drug Bust in Thane: Ivory Coast National Arrested

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Thane police have detained a 37-year-old national from the Ivory Coast, Isa Bakayoka, with 1.51 kilograms of mephedrone.

The seizure, valued at approximately Rs 2.12 crore, took place in Nilje, Dombivili town, as law enforcement steps up efforts in the region.

Deputy Commissioner Atul Zende affirmed the arrest under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, following a well-executed trap. The operation is part of broader efforts that recently led to the seizure of drugs worth over Rs 4 crore.

