Bomb Scare Shakes Telangana's Judicial Hubs: Search Yields No Threat

In a chilling episode that gripped Telangana, bomb threat emails sent to the state's Raj Bhavan and City Civil Courts led to a flurry of activity on Tuesday as authorities scrambled to search the premises.

The emails claimed that multiple RDX-based IEDs were placed in sensitive areas, including the judge chambers and a local club, prompting an immediate evacuation of judicial officials, staff, and others from the affected areas. Police, along with bomb disposal and sniffer dog teams, conducted thorough searches but found no suspicious materials.

The scare caused an abrupt halt to court proceedings, but the relief was palpable after investigations revealed no imminent danger. Authorities are now focused on tracing the origin of these alarming emails.

(With inputs from agencies.)