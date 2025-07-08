Left Menu

Press Censorship Clash: India's Government vs. X

India ordered X to block over 2,000 accounts, including Reuters, sparking concerns over press censorship. The government denies new orders were issued, insisting on the unblocking of Reuters. X explores legal avenues, while tensions continue over content removal and censorship claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 21:06 IST
The Indian government recently ordered the social media platform X to block over 2,000 accounts, including two affiliated with Reuters News, escalating concerns about media censorship. The accounts were suspended for Indian users, citing a legal mandate. X criticized the move as press censorship.

X restored the Reuters accounts on Sunday, but the uncertainty lingers regarding other accounts. This move contradicts the Indian Press Information Bureau's claim that no such directive came from a government body. India's IT ministry reiterated that it hadn't issued fresh blocking orders and encouraged X to reinstate reputed news outlets, including Reuters.

Until resolved, these issues amplify the ongoing tensions between X and the Indian government, primarily over content-removal requests. Previously, X challenged the government in court over expanded takedown powers, while India accuses X of misrepresenting official channels as 'censorship portals'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

