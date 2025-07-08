South Africa’s Agri Exports Rise 10% as Government Boosts Market Access

South Africa’s agricultural sector has recorded a strong performance in the first quarter of 2025, with exports reaching US$3.36 billion, representing a 10% year-on-year increase, according to Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen. The growth underscores the impact of government efforts to expand international market access, bolster biosecurity systems, support emerging farmers, and empower the youth in agriculture.

Speaking during the Post-Budget Vote Media Briefing held in Cape Town, Minister Steenhuisen outlined the Department of Agriculture’s recent achievements and policy priorities aimed at ensuring sustainable food production, job creation, and long-term economic growth in the agricultural sector.

Expanding Global Market Access

The export boom was attributed to new trade corridors secured over the past year. “We facilitated new access for avocados to China, maize to Japan and India, beef to Iran, and table grapes to the Philippines and Vietnam,” Steenhuisen revealed.

The Department also swiftly resolved trade disputes, including the Botswana maize and wheat import ban, which was lifted within two weeks following high-level diplomatic engagement. These successes are part of a broader trade diplomacy effort by the government to protect and grow South Africa’s agricultural exports.

South Africa’s participation in the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), along with high-level delegations to Davos, Japan, and Berlin, resulted in improved market protocols for wool, dairy, and meat exports.

In addition, formal bilateral engagements with the G7, G20, and the African Union have further advanced the country's biosecurity and trade facilitation agenda, positioning South Africa as a reliable supplier in global agricultural value chains.

Strengthening Biosecurity and Disease Preparedness

Acknowledging the growing global threat posed by plant and animal diseases, Minister Steenhuisen emphasized that biosecurity is now a matter of national economic security. “We have established the National Biosecurity Compact and the Biosecurity Council, which bring together scientists, industry leaders, and public officials to create coordinated outbreak responses.”

Key initiatives over the past year include:

Vaccination drives against Foot and Mouth Disease in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The launch of South Africa’s first avian influenza vaccination campaign.

Digital surveillance systems to track disease outbreaks in real time.

The relaunch of the National Biosecurity Hub in partnership with the University of Pretoria.

“These initiatives are rebuilding trust in our export systems and protecting farmers from devastating losses,” the Minister noted.

Targeted Farmer Support and Food Security Initiatives

To address food insecurity and stimulate rural livelihoods, the Department provided direct support to over 6,000 farmers through a R1.7 billion allocation, leading to the creation of 3,000 jobs. Additionally, through the Ilima/Letsema programme, over 67,000 vulnerable households received production support, generating nearly 9,500 work opportunities.

The government also launched new smallholder farmer support programmes in districts such as Jozini, promoting a transition from subsistence farming to market-oriented agriculture through the mantra: "grow to sell".

Furthermore, the Department has accelerated Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) accreditation for emerging producers, a critical step in enabling them to access global markets.

Through a restructured Blended Finance Scheme, producers now have improved access to capital, aimed at unlocking investment for previously underserved farmers.

Youth Empowerment and Innovation in Agriculture

Recognizing that the future of agriculture lies with younger generations, the Department has invested significantly in youth capacity building:

Over 3,000 agricultural graduates have entered structured internship programmes.

All 11 agricultural colleges are being integrated into the higher education system, with the transition beginning at Elsenburg Agricultural Training Institute.

To make agriculture more appealing to young people and environmentally sustainable, the department is investing in:

Climate-smart agriculture

Pollinator protection initiatives

Agroecological practices

Digital agri-tech tools

“From food security to export growth, the future lies in attracting the next generation of farmers and innovators,” Minister Steenhuisen affirmed.

A Vision for Resilient, Inclusive Agricultural Growth

South Africa’s agricultural sector is emerging as a critical engine for inclusive growth, food sovereignty, and trade competitiveness. Through a comprehensive approach that links international diplomacy, domestic policy reforms, and targeted investment, the government is working to ensure a robust and climate-resilient agricultural economy.

As global challenges such as disease outbreaks, climate change, and food insecurity persist, South Africa’s strategy offers a model of how collaborative governance, market access, youth engagement, and biosecurity resilience can deliver measurable results—both at home and abroad.