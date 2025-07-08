Left Menu

Pakistan Court Blocks Controversial YouTube Channels Amidst Anti-State Allegations

A Pakistani court has blocked 27 YouTube channels, including those associated with Imran Khan's party, over allegations of disseminating anti-state content. The action was prompted by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency, which cited violations of Pakistan's electronic and penal laws. The decision has sparked criticism regarding social media censorship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 08-07-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 22:37 IST
Pakistan Court Blocks Controversial YouTube Channels Amidst Anti-State Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A Pakistani court has taken the controversial step of blocking at least 27 YouTube channels, including those linked to Imran Khan's party, citing the dissemination of anti-state content and fake information, according to a report by the Dawn newspaper on Tuesday.

The Islamabad-based magisterial court made this decision on June 24 following a complaint from the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA). The investigation agency, tasked with monitoring social media activities, alleged that the channels were spreading false, misleading, and provocative content.

The channels affected include those run by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and several prominent journalists and former anchors. Criticism has arisen regarding increasing scrutiny of media in Pakistan, as demonstrated by the arrest of media agency founder Farhan Mallick earlier this year for similar accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025