Pakistan Court Blocks Controversial YouTube Channels Amidst Anti-State Allegations

A Pakistani court has taken the controversial step of blocking at least 27 YouTube channels, including those linked to Imran Khan's party, citing the dissemination of anti-state content and fake information, according to a report by the Dawn newspaper on Tuesday.

The Islamabad-based magisterial court made this decision on June 24 following a complaint from the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA). The investigation agency, tasked with monitoring social media activities, alleged that the channels were spreading false, misleading, and provocative content.

The channels affected include those run by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and several prominent journalists and former anchors. Criticism has arisen regarding increasing scrutiny of media in Pakistan, as demonstrated by the arrest of media agency founder Farhan Mallick earlier this year for similar accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)