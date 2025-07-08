Diplomatic Dispute: EU Delegation Denied Entry to Eastern Libya
The European Union migration commissioner and ministers from Italy, Malta, and Greece were denied entry to eastern Libya for disregarding 'Libyan national sovereignty'. They aimed to meet the eastern government's parallel administration but were asked to leave. Earlier, they engaged with Libya's U.N.-recognised western government to address the migration crisis.
A diplomatic disagreement unfolded as the European Union's migration commissioner and ministers from Italy, Malta, and Greece were refused entry to eastern Libya. The Benghazi-based administration declared they contravened 'Libyan national sovereignty', concluding their intended talks abruptly.
The delegation sought to engage with Libya's parallel eastern government, aligned with military commander Khalifa Haftar, just after discussions with the internationally recognised western administration in Tripoli. They aimed to delve into the ongoing migration challenges plaguing the region, catalyzed by Libya's tumultuous history and the ensuing power struggles.
Libya, a crucial transit point for migrants, remains split since Muammar Gaddafi's 2011 ousting. Efforts continue to craft a national strategy toward sustainable migration solutions, reflecting cooperative international intentions and internal political determination.
