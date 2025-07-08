SIT Pursues Justice in Purnea Witchcraft Tragedy

A special investigation team (SIT) has been swiftly assembled by law enforcement to capture those accused in the heinous killing of five family members allegedly involved in witchcraft in Bihar's Purnea district, authorities confirm.

According to officials, the victims, including three women, were murdered and subsequently cremated in a bush in the Tetma locality, under the Mufasil police station, due to allegations of engaging in witchcraft. The police statement, released Tuesday, declared that 25 individuals have been charged, with 23 identified by name. Arrests of three persons—Chotu Uraon, Mohd Sanaul, and Nakul Uraon—have been made.

The Home Department has urged a comprehensive investigation and a report within a week. Early findings suggest that over 100 villagers were present during the murder. The alleged motive links to a child's recent death in the village, believed to involve black magic by the deceased. Further inquiries continue as the tragic incident impacts the local tribal community.

(With inputs from agencies.)