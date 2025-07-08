Left Menu

Heightened Vigilance Against Threats in Kishtwar

Police in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, are instructed to enhance vigilance and intelligence to counter terrorist threats. At a review meeting led by Senior Superintendent Naresh Singh, officers were advised to improve inter-agency coordination, maintain law and order, and focus on security for upcoming events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-07-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 23:49 IST
Heightened Vigilance Against Threats in Kishtwar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, police personnel have been tasked with increasing their vigilance and intelligence efforts to thwart potential terrorist threats. The directive was issued by Senior Superintendent of Police Naresh Singh during a comprehensive crime and security review meeting.

Officers were urged to remain particularly alert in sensitive areas, enhance their coordination with other agencies, and conduct regular patrols and search operations. Emphasis is placed on maintaining law order through a strong field presence and community engagement.

The meeting also addressed security measures for upcoming religious events and the necessity of combating drug and cattle smuggling, highlighting the need for intense action against such illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How traditional food markets support sustainable city tourism and reduce carbon footprints

ESG reforms drive financial inclusion in emerging economies

How AI is reshaping daily healthcare experiences for disabled users

Institutional failures blocking water access in low-income urban areas

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025