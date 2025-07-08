Heightened Vigilance Against Threats in Kishtwar

In Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, police personnel have been tasked with increasing their vigilance and intelligence efforts to thwart potential terrorist threats. The directive was issued by Senior Superintendent of Police Naresh Singh during a comprehensive crime and security review meeting.

Officers were urged to remain particularly alert in sensitive areas, enhance their coordination with other agencies, and conduct regular patrols and search operations. Emphasis is placed on maintaining law order through a strong field presence and community engagement.

The meeting also addressed security measures for upcoming religious events and the necessity of combating drug and cattle smuggling, highlighting the need for intense action against such illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)