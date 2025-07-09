Supreme Court Greenlights Controversial Federal Workforce Reductions

The Supreme Court has paved the way for President Donald Trump's controversial plan to significantly reduce the federal workforce, drawing criticism over potential impacts on crucial government services. The decision allows for sweeping job cuts despite warnings from labor unions and nonprofit organizations.

In an unsigned order, the justices lifted lower court orders that had previously halted the workforce downsizing. The initiative, led by the Department of Government Efficiency, is being executed despite no specific job cuts having been presented before the court. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was the sole dissenting voice, raising concerns about the legality of the measures.

The ruling comes at a contentious time, as many workers have already been affected. While definitive numbers are not provided, reports suggest tens of thousands have already been dismissed or resigned. The cuts span multiple agencies, potentially affecting sectors such as food safety and veterans' healthcare.