Hacker Arrest Sparks Tension: Espionage, Identity, and International Intrigue

Chinese hacker Xu Zewei, suspected of cyber-espionage, was arrested in Italy at the request of the U.S. DOJ. Allegedly involved in hacking related to COVID-19 research, Xu claims mistaken identity. The situation highlights ongoing cyber tensions between the U.S. and China, fueling diplomatic friction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 01:44 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 01:44 IST
An alleged Chinese hacker, identified as Xu Zewei, 33, was apprehended in Italy following a U.S. request, the Department of Justice revealed on Tuesday. A nine-count indictment suggests his involvement in cyber intrusions from February 2020 to June 2021, particularly targeting COVID-19 research.

U.S. authorities have accused Xu, arrested in Milan, of being part of a hacking group aiming to steal data on a COVID-19 vaccine under development by the University of Texas. Xu's lawyer argues for a case of mistaken identity.

The DOJ claims Xu participated in a cyber-espionage group called Hafnium, linked to the Chinese government, which exploited software vulnerabilities to compromise over 60,000 U.S. systems. China's government denies any ties, escalating diplomatic tensions.

