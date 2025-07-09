Hacker Arrest Sparks Tension: Espionage, Identity, and International Intrigue
Chinese hacker Xu Zewei, suspected of cyber-espionage, was arrested in Italy at the request of the U.S. DOJ. Allegedly involved in hacking related to COVID-19 research, Xu claims mistaken identity. The situation highlights ongoing cyber tensions between the U.S. and China, fueling diplomatic friction.
An alleged Chinese hacker, identified as Xu Zewei, 33, was apprehended in Italy following a U.S. request, the Department of Justice revealed on Tuesday. A nine-count indictment suggests his involvement in cyber intrusions from February 2020 to June 2021, particularly targeting COVID-19 research.
U.S. authorities have accused Xu, arrested in Milan, of being part of a hacking group aiming to steal data on a COVID-19 vaccine under development by the University of Texas. Xu's lawyer argues for a case of mistaken identity.
The DOJ claims Xu participated in a cyber-espionage group called Hafnium, linked to the Chinese government, which exploited software vulnerabilities to compromise over 60,000 U.S. systems. China's government denies any ties, escalating diplomatic tensions.
