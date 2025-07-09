Left Menu

AI Impersonation Scheme Targets U.S. and Foreign Officials

An individual impersonating Secretary of State Marco Rubio using AI-generated voice contacted several foreign ministers and U.S. officials, aiming to access sensitive information. The State Department and FBI are investigating, as impersonation schemes linked to Russia continue. The department warns against fake accounts and strives to enhance cybersecurity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 02:22 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 02:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An individual has impersonated Secretary of State Marco Rubio using an artificially generated voice, reaching out to three foreign ministers and two U.S. officials last month, as revealed by a diplomatic cable accessed by Reuters.

The impersonator contacted these officials and left voicemails through the Signal app, as part of a scheme reported by The Washington Post to manipulate individuals through AI-generated text and voice messages to gain access to sensitive information.

The State Department is investigating the matter and has sent a cable to diplomatic and consular posts, advising that external partners be warned about potential fake accounts. Efforts continue to bolster cybersecurity in the face of these sophisticated threats.

