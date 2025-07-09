AI Impersonation Scheme Targets U.S. and Foreign Officials

An individual has impersonated Secretary of State Marco Rubio using an artificially generated voice, reaching out to three foreign ministers and two U.S. officials last month, as revealed by a diplomatic cable accessed by Reuters.

The impersonator contacted these officials and left voicemails through the Signal app, as part of a scheme reported by The Washington Post to manipulate individuals through AI-generated text and voice messages to gain access to sensitive information.

The State Department is investigating the matter and has sent a cable to diplomatic and consular posts, advising that external partners be warned about potential fake accounts. Efforts continue to bolster cybersecurity in the face of these sophisticated threats.

