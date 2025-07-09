Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama
A Chinese hacker was arrested in Italy, accused of cybercrimes linked to China's state security ministry. The U.S. alleges Xu Zewei was involved in espionage efforts stealing COVID-19 research and exploiting software vulnerabilities. Xu claims mistaken identity, while China denies involvement. Extradition proceedings are underway.
A Chinese state-sponsored hacker, Xu Zewei, was arrested in Italy last week at the request of the U.S., sparking an international cybersecurity debate. The arrest was made on allegations of cyber intrusions orchestrated between February 2020 and June 2021.
This week, the U.S. Department of Justice revealed a nine-count indictment accusing Xu and an accomplice of hacking activity tied to the Chinese ministry of state security. The charges include involvement in stealing COVID-19 research and exploiting vulnerabilities in Microsoft email software.
Despite China's denial of any wrongdoing, the U.S. is seeking Xu's extradition. Xu, claiming mistaken identity, appeared before a Milan court. The DOJ links him to Hafnium, a cyber-espionage group targeting over 60,000 U.S. entities. The arrest raises significant cybersecurity and diplomatic concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
