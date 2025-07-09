Left Menu

Antimony's Global Shuffle: Navigating China's Mineral Export Ban

Following China's export ban on critical minerals, including antimony, to the U.S., trade rerouted through Thailand and Mexico has flourished. Despite restrictions, Chinese-origin minerals still reach the U.S., highlighting regulatory challenges. Amidst high prices and creative transshipment strategies, the demand for these metals continues unchanged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 09:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the wake of Beijing's restrictions on exporting essential minerals to the United States, an intriguing shift has occurred in global trade dynamics. Antimony, a critical metal for batteries, chips, and flame retardants, has found alternative routes into the U.S., predominantly through Thailand and Mexico, customs data reveal.

This development comes after China imposed a ban last December, restricting shipments of antimony, gallium, and germanium to the U.S. The move followed Washington's actions against China's semiconductor sector, prompting a complex game of cat-and-mouse as trade routes divert through third countries.

Despite the bans, industry insiders and trade data suggest that U.S. companies continue to obtain these critical minerals, navigating a maze of international regulations. The push to secure these resources, vital for technological and military advancements, underscores the ongoing tussle for global economic and strategic dominance.

