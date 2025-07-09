Antimony's Global Shuffle: Navigating China's Mineral Export Ban

In the wake of Beijing's restrictions on exporting essential minerals to the United States, an intriguing shift has occurred in global trade dynamics. Antimony, a critical metal for batteries, chips, and flame retardants, has found alternative routes into the U.S., predominantly through Thailand and Mexico, customs data reveal.

This development comes after China imposed a ban last December, restricting shipments of antimony, gallium, and germanium to the U.S. The move followed Washington's actions against China's semiconductor sector, prompting a complex game of cat-and-mouse as trade routes divert through third countries.

Despite the bans, industry insiders and trade data suggest that U.S. companies continue to obtain these critical minerals, navigating a maze of international regulations. The push to secure these resources, vital for technological and military advancements, underscores the ongoing tussle for global economic and strategic dominance.