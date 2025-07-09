Left Menu

Nationwide Strike Paralyzes Transportation in Puducherry

A nationwide strike in Puducherry led by 10 trade unions to protest against the central government's policies resulted in private buses, autos, and tempos being off the roads. Schools closed, markets shut down, and public services were affected as union demands included higher wages and agricultural support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 09-07-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 11:15 IST
On Wednesday, Puducherry witnessed a significant disruption as privately operated buses, autos, and tempos were absent from the roads, following a nationwide strike organized by 10 trade unions. The strike was in opposition to the central government's policies, particularly the four new labour codes.

As a precautionary measure, private schools declared a holiday. Various establishments, including shops, vegetable, and fish markets, remained shut. The trade unions made demands such as the repeal of the new labour codes, opposition to contractualization, and privatisation of public sector undertakings, among others.

In anticipation of the strike, the territorial administration issued warnings to government staff about penalties for unauthorized absences. Despite the strike, government buses operated in batches, and essential services like power and water supply remained unaffected. The strike also led to a reduced turnout at hospitals, but sanitary workers continued their duties uninterrupted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

