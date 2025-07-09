Left Menu

Blood Sample Swap Scandal Unraveled in Pune Porsche Case

In the Pune Porsche case, authorities uncovered an attempt to swap blood samples to protect a juvenile driver accused in a fatal crash. Investigations reveal his blood samples were switched at Sassoon Hospital and another unsuccessful attempt was made at Aundh Hospital. Multiple arrests have been made as the case proceeds in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 09-07-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 13:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prosecutors in Pune have exposed efforts to manipulate blood sample evidence in a high-profile case involving a juvenile driver charged with a deadly accident. The police allege that the young accused's family sought to replace his blood samples with those of his mother at Sassoon Hospital to mask his intoxication.

Documents presented under Section 173(8) of the Code of Criminal Procedure reveal that when suspicions of tampering arose, authorities took corrective action by obtaining the minor's samples at Aundh Government Hospital. However, the accused's family attempted another substitution which was promptly thwarted by vigilant medical staff refusing collusion.

The incident on May 19, 2024, in which a Porsche driven by a teenager resulted in the deaths of two IT professionals, has led to significant legal proceedings. The scandal has cast a shadow over hospital practices and resulted in several arrests, including hospital staff and middlemen. The court will next consider charge framing as ongoing arguments unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

