China Enforces Export Controls Amid Taiwan's Military Drills

China has enacted export restrictions on eight Taiwanese enterprises, coinciding with Taiwan's commencement of its extensive annual military drills. The restrictions target key industries including aerospace and shipbuilding, considered vital for Taiwan's defense initiatives.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry stated national security concerns as the justification for adding these companies, including Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) and CSBC Corporation, to its export control list. These new rules block the export of dual-use items critical to their operations.

This move aligns with Taiwan's Han Kuang military exercises, designed to test the island's defenses against hypothetical invasions by China. Beijing, viewing Taiwan as part of its territory, warned against Taiwan's push for independence, emphasizing that supporting such separatist forces could lead to severe penalties.