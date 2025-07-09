Left Menu

China Enforces Export Controls Amid Taiwan's Military Drills

China has imposed export controls on eight Taiwanese enterprises amidst Taiwan's large-scale military exercises. The measures target companies like Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation and prohibit exporting dual-use items, citing security reasons. China's actions are seen as a response to Taiwan's independence stance and exercises simulating defenses against invasion.

Updated: 09-07-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 13:48 IST
  • Taiwan

China has enacted export restrictions on eight Taiwanese enterprises, coinciding with Taiwan's commencement of its extensive annual military drills. The restrictions target key industries including aerospace and shipbuilding, considered vital for Taiwan's defense initiatives.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry stated national security concerns as the justification for adding these companies, including Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) and CSBC Corporation, to its export control list. These new rules block the export of dual-use items critical to their operations.

This move aligns with Taiwan's Han Kuang military exercises, designed to test the island's defenses against hypothetical invasions by China. Beijing, viewing Taiwan as part of its territory, warned against Taiwan's push for independence, emphasizing that supporting such separatist forces could lead to severe penalties.

