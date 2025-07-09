BJP Leader Jagannath Pradhan Secures Bail Amid OAS Officer Assault Controversy

A Khurda District and Sessions Court granted bail to BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan on Wednesday. Pradhan was arrested for allegedly masterminding the assault on Ratnakar Sahoo, a senior Odisha Administrative Service officer, at the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation office.

The court demanded evidence of a telephonic conversation between Pradhan and Sahoo, which the government counsel could not present. Additional Commissioner of BMC Sahoo was reportedly attacked and humiliated by Pradhan's supporters, with footage viral on social media sparking statewide protests and a strike by OAS officers demanding action.

Pradhan surrendered to the police following mounting pressure and was initially denied bail by the SDJM's Court, resulting in a 14-day judicial custody. Five other people connected to the case were arrested, with their bail hearing set for July 15.