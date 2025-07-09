Left Menu

BJP Leader Jagannath Pradhan Secures Bail Amid OAS Officer Assault Controversy

Jagannath Pradhan, a BJP leader, was granted bail by the Khurda District and Sessions Court in connection to the assault of an OAS officer at the BMC office. The court requested the telephonic conversation evidence, which was not produced by the prosecution, leading to Pradhan's release.

Updated: 09-07-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 14:12 IST
A Khurda District and Sessions Court granted bail to BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan on Wednesday. Pradhan was arrested for allegedly masterminding the assault on Ratnakar Sahoo, a senior Odisha Administrative Service officer, at the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation office.

The court demanded evidence of a telephonic conversation between Pradhan and Sahoo, which the government counsel could not present. Additional Commissioner of BMC Sahoo was reportedly attacked and humiliated by Pradhan's supporters, with footage viral on social media sparking statewide protests and a strike by OAS officers demanding action.

Pradhan surrendered to the police following mounting pressure and was initially denied bail by the SDJM's Court, resulting in a 14-day judicial custody. Five other people connected to the case were arrested, with their bail hearing set for July 15.

