Sri Lanka's Economic Surge: Analyzing Monetary Policy and Inflation Trends

Sri Lanka's monetary policy is currently balanced, with inflation anticipated to become positive soon, according to Central Bank Governor P. Weerasinghe. Speaking at the Reuters NEXT Asia summit, he emphasized the policy's focus on the domestic economy.

Updated: 09-07-2025 14:46 IST
The Central Bank of Sri Lanka has struck the right balance with its current monetary policy, as domestic inflation is set to cross into positive territory next month. This insight comes from Bank Governor P. Weerasinghe, who was speaking at the Reuters NEXT Asia summit in Singapore.

Highlighting the primary focus on the domestic sphere, Governor Weerasinghe pointed out that the island nation's monetary policy is strategically molded to support local economic recovery and growth. This approach is significant as it aligns with broader economic objectives amid global uncertainties.

For those interested in global economic dynamics discussed during the event, live coverage of the World Stage is available on the Reuters LIVE page, providing critical insights from global leaders tackling the challenges and opportunities ahead.

