Sri Lanka's Economic Surge: Analyzing Monetary Policy and Inflation Trends

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka has struck the right balance with its current monetary policy, as domestic inflation is set to cross into positive territory next month. This insight comes from Bank Governor P. Weerasinghe, who was speaking at the Reuters NEXT Asia summit in Singapore.

Highlighting the primary focus on the domestic sphere, Governor Weerasinghe pointed out that the island nation's monetary policy is strategically molded to support local economic recovery and growth. This approach is significant as it aligns with broader economic objectives amid global uncertainties.

