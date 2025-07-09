Russia Claims Control Over Ukrainian Village Amid Ongoing Conflict
Russia's defense ministry announced the capture of the village of Tolstoi in Ukraine's Donetsk region. Additionally, the ministry reported carrying out overnight strikes on Ukrainian military airfields, escalating tensions in the area.
In a fresh development in the ongoing conflict, Russia's defense ministry announced on Wednesday that its forces have successfully seized the village of Tolstoi in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.
The ministry further stated that overnight operations targeted and hit Ukrainian military airfields in the region, marking a significant escalation in military activities.
This move highlights the intensifying nature of the clashes as control over strategic locations continues to shift between the opposing forces.
