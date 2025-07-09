Red Sea Tensions: Houthi Attacks on Cargo Ships Spark International Concerns
A Liberian-flagged cargo ship was attacked by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, resulting in at least three deaths and two injuries. The incident follows a similar attack on another vessel by the Iranian-backed group. Search and rescue operations are underway, with five crew members rescued so far.
Authorities have launched a search for survivors following an attack on a Liberian-flagged cargo ship by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. The assault resulted in at least three fatalities and two injuries, with five crew members rescued during an ongoing search operation.
The attack on the Greek-owned ship, Eternity C, follows a similar incident involving the Houthi's attack on another vessel, Magic Seas, which they sank on Sunday. These incidents mark the first attacks by the group since late 2024, affecting shipping routes that have seen increased activity recently.
Both the exiled Yemeni government and the European Union have held the Houthis responsible for the recent escalation. The security situation in the region remains tense, with the U.S. and international forces reportedly taking necessary steps to safeguard freedom of navigation and commercial shipping in the area.
