Historic Ruling: Russia's Human Rights Violations in Ukraine Unveiled
The European Court of Human Rights ruled that Russia violated international law in Ukraine, marking the first instance of Moscow being held accountable since the 2022 invasion. The judgment addresses cases of human rights abuses, including the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 and the kidnapping of Ukrainian children.
The European Court of Human Rights delivered a landmark ruling on Wednesday, identifying Russia as a violator of international law in Ukraine. This ruling marks the first instance of an international court holding Moscow accountable for human rights abuses since the full-scale invasion in 2022.
The court in Strasbourg is deliberating on four pivotal cases brought forth by Ukraine and the Netherlands. These cases encapsulate a broad spectrum of alleged human rights violations that began with the onset of the conflict.
Key incidents under scrutiny include the tragic downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 and the alarming kidnapping of Ukrainian children, which have contributed to the court's decisive ruling against Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)