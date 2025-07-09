Historic Ruling: Russia's Human Rights Violations in Ukraine Unveiled

The European Court of Human Rights delivered a landmark ruling on Wednesday, identifying Russia as a violator of international law in Ukraine. This ruling marks the first instance of an international court holding Moscow accountable for human rights abuses since the full-scale invasion in 2022.

The court in Strasbourg is deliberating on four pivotal cases brought forth by Ukraine and the Netherlands. These cases encapsulate a broad spectrum of alleged human rights violations that began with the onset of the conflict.

Key incidents under scrutiny include the tragic downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 and the alarming kidnapping of Ukrainian children, which have contributed to the court's decisive ruling against Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)