In a significant military development, Russian forces have made headway in eastern Ukraine, asserting control over crucial regions and striking vital military bases, according to Moscow officials.

The Russian defense ministry reported that Ukrainian units were overpowered in six regions as missiles and drones targeted ammunition depots and airfields, effectively capturing 430 square miles of territory.

While Kyiv reported the downing of most of the Russian drones, the capture of regions like Donetsk and Kherson marks a pivotal shift in the ongoing conflict, raising international concern.