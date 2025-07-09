Los Angeles Stands Firm: ACLU Lawsuit Challenges Federal Immigration Raids

In a bold legal move, Los Angeles and several other Southern California cities have joined forces with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) to oppose President Donald Trump's administration's immigration raids. Authorities argue the raids have incited panic within immigrant communities and have fueled widespread protests.

The lawsuit accuses federal agents of deploying unlawful police tactics, including racial profiling, to meet arrest quotas. This marks Los Angeles's first formal effort to combat the raids after previous altercations with the federal government over cooperation issues.

Echoing growing concerns, LA City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto, alongside city officials like LA's Mayor Karen Bass, condemned the military's involvement in these operations, emphasizing their humanitarian implications. The lawsuit cites unlawful actions, including masked arrests and rights violations, demanding urgent intervention.