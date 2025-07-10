T-Mobile Ends DEI Programs Amid Regulatory Pressure

T-Mobile US announced on Wednesday that it is discontinuing its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, citing regulatory pressure from the Trump administration. The move is perceived as a step to secure approval for two significant business deals pending before the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The company revealed this decision in a letter to FCC Chair Brendan Carr, committing to terminate its DEI-related policies entirely. The termination includes the removal of DEI teams, references on the company's website, and from employee training materials.

As T-Mobile awaits FCC clearance to acquire United States Cellular's wireless assets and establish a joint venture with KKR to acquire Metronet, opinions differ. FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez criticized the decision, suggesting it compromises T-Mobile's advocacy for non-discrimination and fairness.

(With inputs from agencies.)