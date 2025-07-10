Left Menu

T-Mobile Ends DEI Programs Amid Regulatory Pressure

T-Mobile US has announced the termination of its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs. This decision comes under the pressure of Trump's administration during its bid for FCC approval for two major deals. The move has received mixed reactions, indicating varying perspectives on DEI's importance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 00:00 IST
T-Mobile US announced on Wednesday that it is discontinuing its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, citing regulatory pressure from the Trump administration. The move is perceived as a step to secure approval for two significant business deals pending before the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The company revealed this decision in a letter to FCC Chair Brendan Carr, committing to terminate its DEI-related policies entirely. The termination includes the removal of DEI teams, references on the company's website, and from employee training materials.

As T-Mobile awaits FCC clearance to acquire United States Cellular's wireless assets and establish a joint venture with KKR to acquire Metronet, opinions differ. FCC Commissioner Anna Gomez criticized the decision, suggesting it compromises T-Mobile's advocacy for non-discrimination and fairness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

