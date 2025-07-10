Left Menu

Yoon Suk Yeol's Return to Jail: A Political Saga Unfolds

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was sent back to jail after a court approved a warrant amid an investigation into his attempted imposition of martial law. This intensifies the special counsel's probe into broader allegations of justice obstruction and abuse of power against the ousted leader.

Updated: 10-07-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 00:30 IST
Yoon Suk Yeol

In a significant development, former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been reincarcerated following a court's endorsement of a detention warrant. This move comes amid ongoing investigations into his alleged attempt to instate martial law last year.

The Seoul Central District Court cited potential evidence tampering as a key reason for the warrant's approval. With Yoon already under criminal scrutiny for insurrection, the stakes remain high as he faces potentially severe penalties, including life imprisonment or even the death penalty.

As Yoon returns to the Seoul Detention Center, 20 kilometers south of the capital, the special prosecution, initiated post-leadership change, is expected to intensify its probe into whether Yoon's actions damaged national interests, particularly concerning North Korea relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

