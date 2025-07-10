Left Menu

Italy's Role in Ukraine's Rebuilding: A Call for Global Partnerships

Italy hosts a conference in Rome focused on rebuilding Ukraine amidst growing uncertainty about the US commitment to its defense. The event gathers political leaders, businesses, and civil society to discuss partnerships in key industries, aiming for Ukraine's EU admission and economic recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 10-07-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 11:09 IST
Italy has launched the fourth annual international conference on Ukraine's reconstruction, a vital event amid escalating Russian aggression. Attended by significant political and business figures, the conference aims to strengthen international investment partnerships in sectors like defense, mining, and energy.

Under the leadership of Premier Giorgia Meloni and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the gathering takes place as Russia continues aggressive aerial and ground offenses. Italian organizers reported the participation of 100 official delegations, 40 international organizations, and 2,000 businesses at the conference, hosted at Rome's distinctive Cloud center.

The meeting strives to facilitate investor links with Ukrainian counterparts, not only to reconstruct post-war Ukraine but to modernize it in line with EU standards. Italy has proactively announced several initiatives, including a memorandum on penitentiary cooperation with Kyiv and investments in Ukrainian healthcare facilities.

