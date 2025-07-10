Tragic Demise in Maharashtra: Alleged Assault and Blackmail Lead to Teen's Suicide
A 16-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Sangli district allegedly committed suicide after being raped and blackmailed by four men. Her father reported the crime after she confided in him. The suspects have been arrested under relevant laws, including the POCSO Act, as investigations continue.
- Country:
- India
In a heart-wrenching incident out of Maharashtra's Sangli district, a 16-year-old girl has been found dead, with allegations of rape and blackmail preceding her death. The authorities have taken swift action by arresting the four suspects accused of the heinous acts.
According to police reports, the distraught father lodged a complaint detailing a tragic account given by his daughter. She allegedly disclosed during a Sunday evening meal that four men had harassed and taken advantage of her inside a building above a bank in Atpadi. The accused supposedly recorded the assault, intending to blackmail the minor for sexual favors using the footage, the complaint claims.
Despite her father's promises to involve law enforcement the following day, the girl tragically took her own life by Monday morning. Law enforcement has charged the defendants under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as further inquiries continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Sangli
- teen suicide
- rape
- blackmail
- POCSO
- police arrest
- crime
- sexual assault
- investigation
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Royals Owner's Court Battle Over Alleged Blackmail
Masked Couple's Online Exploits Unveiled: Police Arrest Duo for Streaming Scandal
RTI Activist and YouTuber Accused of School Blackmail
Bangladesh Police Arrest Five for Viral Assault and Social Media Outrage
Mumbai Police arrests teacher under POCSO Act for allegedly forcing male student into sexual relationship