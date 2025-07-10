Tragic Demise in Maharashtra: Alleged Assault and Blackmail Lead to Teen's Suicide

In a heart-wrenching incident out of Maharashtra's Sangli district, a 16-year-old girl has been found dead, with allegations of rape and blackmail preceding her death. The authorities have taken swift action by arresting the four suspects accused of the heinous acts.

According to police reports, the distraught father lodged a complaint detailing a tragic account given by his daughter. She allegedly disclosed during a Sunday evening meal that four men had harassed and taken advantage of her inside a building above a bank in Atpadi. The accused supposedly recorded the assault, intending to blackmail the minor for sexual favors using the footage, the complaint claims.

Despite her father's promises to involve law enforcement the following day, the girl tragically took her own life by Monday morning. Law enforcement has charged the defendants under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as further inquiries continue.

