Bridge Collapse in Gujarat Spurs Political Outrage

The Congress has criticized the BJP for its response to a bridge collapse in Gujarat, blaming a leadership crisis and corruption under BJP rule. The incident in Vadodara resulted in 13 deaths, raising concerns about infrastructure safety in the state.

Bridge Collapse in Gujarat Spurs Political Outrage
The Congress party on Thursday criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the wake of a tragic bridge collapse in Vadodara, Gujarat. They lambasted the ruling party's leadership for focusing more on speeches and advertisements than on governance.

Thirteen people died when vehicles fell into the Mahisagar river due to the collapse of the Gambhira-Mujpur bridge, a structure over four decades old. Five out of the nine people rescued were injured and are currently being treated at a local hospital.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge articulated the grief of the nation, denouncing the BJP for what he termed as a "leadership crisis" and widespread corruption. He expressed hope that citizens will respond appropriately to the alleged governance failures.

