Gold Chain Heist: Fake Poll Officers Target Elderly Couple in Bihar

In a brazen heist in Saran district, Bihar, impostors posing as electoral officials allegedly made off with a gold chain belonging to an elderly couple, according to police reports on Thursday.

The unsettling incident occurred on Wednesday in Nerua village, within the jurisdiction of Marhaura police station. Police said that the culprits convinced the victim to remove her gold chain under the pretense of taking a photograph for electoral purposes. Her husband raised suspicions when he discovered her being asked to participate in the photograph session.

Upon realizing the chain went missing, the husband and wife found the alleged officers had vanished. The police have urged the victims to submit a formal complaint, as they review CCTV footage to identify the assailants.