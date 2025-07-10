Left Menu

Demolition Drive Initiated on Land Grabbed by Alleged Conversion Racket Mastermind

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh commenced demolition of illegal constructions on government land reportedly encroached by Jalaluddin, known as Chhangur Baba, detained for masterminding a religious conversion scheme. Using eight bulldozers, the demolition aims to clear nearly an acre of captured land, progressing significantly since Tuesday's initiation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balrampur | Updated: 10-07-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 14:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh have begun a demolition drive to clear allegedly encroached government land tied to Jalaluddin, alias Chhangur Baba, who has been linked to a major religious conversion scheme. According to state officials, around 80 percent of the illegal structures have been dismantled as part of this initiative.

The operation, employing eight bulldozers, started on Tuesday and targets approximately one acre of illicit construction. Vishal Pandey, Additional Superintendent of Police, confirmed the operation will proceed until the site is entirely free from unlawful occupation.

A week-long custody was secured for Jalaluddin and his associate, with the police accusing them of orchestrating a plot to convert individuals to Islam under coercive and fraudulent circumstances. The Chief Minister stated those involved would face strict legal action, including property seizures, under various criminal provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

