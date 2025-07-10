Rome Conference Unites to Rebuild Ukraine

In a strong display of international solidarity, a conference held in Rome has garnered pledges exceeding 10 billion euros targeted at the economic rehabilitation of Ukraine. This significant financial promise was announced by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, underscoring the global commitment.

Prime Minister Meloni praised the collective efforts of nations, international organizations, financial institutions, local authorities, the business sector, and civil society in reaching this milestone. She emphasized the importance of this collaborative endeavor in setting the foundation for Ukraine's recovery.

The conference, marked by its extensive support, illustrates the global determination to aid Ukraine amid its challenges. As Meloni stated, the contributions from the diverse range of stakeholders highlight a unified approach to addressing and overcoming the country's ongoing economic struggles.