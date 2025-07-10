Lavrov Meets Rubio Amid ASEAN Summit

In a significant diplomatic encounter, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This meeting was part of the broader agenda of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers' gathering in Malaysia.

The discussion between Lavrov and Rubio comes at a time of heightened tensions between the two nations, making the outcomes particularly pivotal. Although the details of the talks remain undisclosed, the engagement itself marks a step towards potential diplomatic resolutions.

Russia's TASS state news agency confirmed the conclusion of the meeting, hinting at the possibility of both sides inching closer to addressing regional and bilateral issues during this high-profile summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)