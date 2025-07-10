Left Menu

Lavrov Meets Rubio Amid ASEAN Summit

A crucial meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was held during the ASEAN foreign ministers' regional meeting in Malaysia. The discussion concluded successfully, according to Russia's TASS news agency.

Lavrov Meets Rubio Amid ASEAN Summit
  • Russia

In a significant diplomatic encounter, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This meeting was part of the broader agenda of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers' gathering in Malaysia.

The discussion between Lavrov and Rubio comes at a time of heightened tensions between the two nations, making the outcomes particularly pivotal. Although the details of the talks remain undisclosed, the engagement itself marks a step towards potential diplomatic resolutions.

Russia's TASS state news agency confirmed the conclusion of the meeting, hinting at the possibility of both sides inching closer to addressing regional and bilateral issues during this high-profile summit.

