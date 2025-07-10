Polokwane Gains Level 2 Housing Accreditation, Launches 404 New Homes

In a milestone for local governance and housing development, Human Settlements Minister Thembisile Simelane will officially inaugurate the City of Polokwane’s Level Two Housing Accreditation on Thursday, marking a significant step forward in the decentralization of human settlements responsibilities. The event will also kick off the construction of 404 low-cost housing units, signaling renewed momentum in the delivery of dignified housing for residents across 21 municipal wards.

What Level Two Housing Accreditation Means

The Polokwane Local Municipality was granted Level Two Accreditation by the Limpopo Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs on 1 February 2024. This accreditation formally delegates a broader set of responsibilities to the local government, allowing it to:

Plan housing development projects

Budget for housing infrastructure

Appoint implementing agents and contractors

Manage, monitor, and report on housing delivery

This move aims to enhance accountability, streamline housing service delivery, and empower municipalities to respond more directly to the housing needs of their communities.

Launch of 404 Low-Cost Housing Units

Coinciding with the accreditation ceremony, the City will launch the construction of 404 low-cost housing units, a major development in the province’s human settlements program. The project spans 21 wards, ensuring inclusive development across both urban and rural zones.

Breakdown of the housing units:

254 homes will be constructed in rural areas

150 homes will be developed in urban areas

This initiative aligns with national goals to accelerate housing delivery, reduce informal settlements, and promote inclusive urbanization in line with the Integrated Residential Development Programme (IRDP).

Electrification of Polokwane Extension 133

The day will also mark a milestone in infrastructure delivery, with the electrification of Polokwane Extension 133, one of the city’s fast-growing housing zones.

According to the Department of Human Settlements:

“As part of the City of Polokwane’s obligation to increase the number of households with access to basic electricity, 251 houses are already connected to the grid, and 235 more will be linked on the day of the launch.”

The electrification drive is critical in ensuring habitability, safety, and service delivery equity in new housing developments.

Minister Simelane and Mayor Mpe to Lead Launch

Minister Thembisile Simelane will be joined by Mayor of Polokwane, John Mpe, along with senior officials from provincial and local government. The event is expected to include:

A formal handover of accreditation certificates

A symbolic groundbreaking ceremony for the housing units

A live demonstration of electrification switch-ons

Community engagement with future housing beneficiaries

Minister Simelane is expected to emphasize the importance of municipal empowerment, community participation, and the need for sustainable human settlements rooted in dignity and inclusion.

A Model for Decentralized Housing Delivery

Polokwane’s achievement is being held up as a model for other municipalities in the country. Level Two Accreditation forms part of the broader National Human Settlements Accreditation Framework, which envisions progressive devolution of housing functions to municipalities with proven capacity.

This model aims to:

Improve efficiency and reduce bureaucratic delays

Foster local ownership of development

Align housing with integrated municipal planning and spatial justice

Promote municipal financial sustainability through direct budgeting

Impact on Community and Local Economy

The launch of 404 homes is expected to have immediate socio-economic benefits, including:

Short-term job creation during construction

Support for local contractors and SMEs

Long-term relief for households in urgent need of formal housing

A boost in public service provision, including roads, sanitation, and lighting

The project also aligns with South Africa’s commitment to SDG 11, which calls for making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable.

A Step Forward for Housing and Empowerment

The Level Two accreditation and associated housing project represent a new era for Polokwane—one that puts decision-making power closer to the people. By enabling municipalities to directly manage their housing programs, the government is sending a strong message of trust, accountability, and decentralization.

“This is more than just housing—it’s about restoring dignity, building inclusive communities, and transforming lives,” Minister Simelane is expected to say at the event.

As South Africa continues its battle against housing backlogs and spatial inequality, empowered municipalities like Polokwane may lead the charge in achieving a future of livable, equitable human settlements for all.