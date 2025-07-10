Left Menu

Transforming Lives: A New Dawn for India's Marginalised

The Centre has revised its SMILE scheme to aid beggars, focusing on rehabilitation through shelter, vocational training, and education. The initiative targets high-traffic areas, partnering with local bodies. With Rs 100 crore allocated, officials aim for transparency and long-term integration of beneficiaries into society.

The Centre has unveiled an updated version of its flagship SMILE scheme aimed at rehabilitating beggars by incorporating shelter homes, vocational training, and education for children.

The programme, marking a shift from punitive measures to a rights-focused approach, strives to support the reintegration of marginalised individuals, enhancing social dignity.

With a budget of Rs 100 crore over three years, this initiative targets pilgrimage, historical, and tourist areas, striving for transparency via social audits and a national monitoring portal.

