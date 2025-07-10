Transforming Lives: A New Dawn for India's Marginalised
The Centre has revised its SMILE scheme to aid beggars, focusing on rehabilitation through shelter, vocational training, and education. The initiative targets high-traffic areas, partnering with local bodies. With Rs 100 crore allocated, officials aim for transparency and long-term integration of beneficiaries into society.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 17:03 IST
- Country:
- India
The Centre has unveiled an updated version of its flagship SMILE scheme aimed at rehabilitating beggars by incorporating shelter homes, vocational training, and education for children.
The programme, marking a shift from punitive measures to a rights-focused approach, strives to support the reintegration of marginalised individuals, enhancing social dignity.
With a budget of Rs 100 crore over three years, this initiative targets pilgrimage, historical, and tourist areas, striving for transparency via social audits and a national monitoring portal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Revolutionizing Education: The Role of AI in Modern Classrooms
SRM Tech and SRMIST Forge Powerful Alliance to Transform Mobility Education
VP Jagdeep Dhankar's Eventful Nainital Visit: Celebrations, Education, and Tributes
Awal Madaan: Revolutionizing Spoken English Education Honored with Power Educator Award 2025
Kerala's Battle for Education Funding: Minister's Call for Unity