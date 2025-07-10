British Lawmakers Urge Action Against Rising Iranian Threats

Iran has been identified as a growing, multifaceted threat to the UK, according to a report by the British Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee. This report, released on Thursday, outlines dangers ranging from espionage and offensive cyber operations to potential violent attacks on dissidents and Jewish individuals.

Committee chair Kevan Jones criticized the UK government's current focus on nuclear concerns while neglecting other issues. In response, Iran's London embassy dismissed the claims as politically motivated and unfounded, asserting that they generate unnecessary tensions and disrupt diplomatic relations.

The British government is urged to consider proscribing Iran's hardline Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Meanwhile, UK security services report Tehran-backed plots involving criminal proxies and reflect on a series of incidents, including arrests linked to violence against journalists.

