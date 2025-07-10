Left Menu

British Lawmakers Urge Action Against Rising Iranian Threats

The Intelligence and Security Committee of the UK Parliament highlights the multifaceted threats posed by Iran, from physical and cyber attacks to espionage. Lawmakers urge the government to examine the feasibility of proscribing the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps as London grapples with Tehran's increasing aggressive actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 17:23 IST
Iran has been identified as a growing, multifaceted threat to the UK, according to a report by the British Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee. This report, released on Thursday, outlines dangers ranging from espionage and offensive cyber operations to potential violent attacks on dissidents and Jewish individuals.

Committee chair Kevan Jones criticized the UK government's current focus on nuclear concerns while neglecting other issues. In response, Iran's London embassy dismissed the claims as politically motivated and unfounded, asserting that they generate unnecessary tensions and disrupt diplomatic relations.

The British government is urged to consider proscribing Iran's hardline Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Meanwhile, UK security services report Tehran-backed plots involving criminal proxies and reflect on a series of incidents, including arrests linked to violence against journalists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

