U.S. and Malaysia Forge Civil Nuclear Partnership
The U.S. and Malaysia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a civil nuclear partnership. The agreement, inked by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Malaysia's Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, marks a significant stride in bilateral cooperation on nuclear energy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 17:51 IST
In a pivotal move to enhance bilateral relations, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Malaysia's Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan signed a Memorandum of Understanding on civil nuclear cooperation on Thursday.
The landmark agreement marks a significant step toward building a comprehensive civil nuclear partnership between the two nations, according to the U.S. State Department.
This partnership aims to strengthen collaboration on nuclear energy initiatives, paving the way for advanced development in the civil nuclear sector.
