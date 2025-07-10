U.S. and Malaysia Forge Civil Nuclear Partnership

In a pivotal move to enhance bilateral relations, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Malaysia's Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan signed a Memorandum of Understanding on civil nuclear cooperation on Thursday.

The landmark agreement marks a significant step toward building a comprehensive civil nuclear partnership between the two nations, according to the U.S. State Department.

This partnership aims to strengthen collaboration on nuclear energy initiatives, paving the way for advanced development in the civil nuclear sector.