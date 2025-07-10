Left Menu

U.S. and Malaysia Forge Civil Nuclear Partnership

The U.S. and Malaysia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a civil nuclear partnership. The agreement, inked by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Malaysia's Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, marks a significant stride in bilateral cooperation on nuclear energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 17:51 IST
U.S. and Malaysia Forge Civil Nuclear Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal move to enhance bilateral relations, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Malaysia's Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan signed a Memorandum of Understanding on civil nuclear cooperation on Thursday.

The landmark agreement marks a significant step toward building a comprehensive civil nuclear partnership between the two nations, according to the U.S. State Department.

This partnership aims to strengthen collaboration on nuclear energy initiatives, paving the way for advanced development in the civil nuclear sector.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025