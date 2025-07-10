Left Menu

Delhi Police Gears Up for Kanwar Yatra with Enhanced Safety Measures

The Delhi Police are proactively coordinating with civic and public safety agencies to prepare for the Kanwar Yatra. With meetings across districts, they are ensuring better amenities, safety protocols, and traffic management to offer a hassle-free experience for pilgrims navigating through the national capital during the monsoon season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 18:20 IST
The Delhi Police are conducting meetings with Kanwar camp organizers across 15 districts to guarantee a seamless experience for pilgrims, officials stated on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a key meeting in the South district saw DCP Ankit Chauhan and Additional DCP Ravi Bishnoi engage with assistant commissioners of police, SHOs, and Kanwar camp organizers, focusing on safety protocols and camp amenities.

Chauhan stressed the importance of fire safety measures and resolving traffic issues. Police deployment around each camp is assured, with collaborations with civic agencies and the electricity department to address any infrastructure issues, especially during the monsoon season.

