Delhi Police Gears Up for Kanwar Yatra with Enhanced Safety Measures

The Delhi Police are conducting meetings with Kanwar camp organizers across 15 districts to guarantee a seamless experience for pilgrims, officials stated on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a key meeting in the South district saw DCP Ankit Chauhan and Additional DCP Ravi Bishnoi engage with assistant commissioners of police, SHOs, and Kanwar camp organizers, focusing on safety protocols and camp amenities.

Chauhan stressed the importance of fire safety measures and resolving traffic issues. Police deployment around each camp is assured, with collaborations with civic agencies and the electricity department to address any infrastructure issues, especially during the monsoon season.