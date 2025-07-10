Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Dance in Southeast Asia Amidst Tariff Tensions

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio embarked on his inaugural visit to Southeast Asia since taking office, engaging with foreign ministers in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday. His visit aimed to emphasize Washington's commitment to the Indo-Pacific, amidst President Donald Trump's recent tariff escalations affecting several ASEAN members and allies.

Rubio was keen to reassure the region that U.S. foreign policy remains focused on the Indo-Pacific, describing it as the next pivotal chapter for America. In his discussions with ASEAN ministers, Rubio sought to alleviate concerns over Trump's tariffs while maintaining U.S. ties as a preferable alternative to China.

Amidst dialogues with his counterparts, Rubio also held a significant meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, addressing the prolonged conflict in Ukraine. Future meetings with Chinese peer Wang Yi were hinted, as efforts to balance diplomatic relations continued. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim highlighted the importance of discussing tariffs with Rubio, underscoring regional economic sensitivities.