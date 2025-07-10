Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: Mumbai Police Seize Crores in Heroin and Charas

Mumbai police arrested two drug peddlers, recovering heroin, charas, and mephedrone worth Rs 2.36 crore plus Rs 18 lakh in cash. A 46-year-old was caught with drugs in Andheri, and a 31-year-old with heroin in Versova, both arrested under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, Mumbai police have apprehended two drug peddlers, recovering a staggering Rs 2.36 crore worth of drugs alongside Rs 18 lakh in cash.

The arrests took place following operations in suburban Andheri and Versova, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat Mumbai's drug trade.

Both suspects are facing charges under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, as officials continue their pursuit of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

