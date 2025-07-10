Major Drug Bust: Mumbai Police Seize Crores in Heroin and Charas

In a significant crackdown, Mumbai police have apprehended two drug peddlers, recovering a staggering Rs 2.36 crore worth of drugs alongside Rs 18 lakh in cash.

The arrests took place following operations in suburban Andheri and Versova, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat Mumbai's drug trade.

Both suspects are facing charges under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, as officials continue their pursuit of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)