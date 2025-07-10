Excise Department's Crackdown: 168 Cartons of Illicit Liquor Seized in Delhi

In a significant crackdown, the Delhi government's Excise Department enforcement team seized 168 cartons of illicit liquor on Thursday, as stated by officials. The consignment was found smuggled into the city for illegal sale.

A 25-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh, identified as Deepu, was apprehended in connection with handling the illicit shipment. Among the seized items were 135 cartons of country liquor, 23 cartons of Indian Manufactured Foreign Liquor (IMFL), and 10 cartons of beer, confirming the operation originated in Haryana.

The enforcement team, which included inspector Rohit Kumar and head constables Vikram Yadav and Sanjay Kumar, had been actively surveilling Onkar Nagar in Trinagar, north-west Delhi. A case has been filed under the relevant sections of the Delhi Excise Act at the Keshav Puram police station, with the illicit liquor valued at an estimated 5.7 lakh.