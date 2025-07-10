Left Menu

Excise Department's Crackdown: 168 Cartons of Illicit Liquor Seized in Delhi

The Delhi Excise Department seized 168 cartons of illicit liquor smuggled from Haryana. Deepu, a 25-year-old resident of UP, was caught handling the consignment. The enforcement team identified a godown in Trinagar, recovering country liquor, IMFL, and beer. A case was registered under the Delhi Excise Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:19 IST
Excise Department's Crackdown: 168 Cartons of Illicit Liquor Seized in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, the Delhi government's Excise Department enforcement team seized 168 cartons of illicit liquor on Thursday, as stated by officials. The consignment was found smuggled into the city for illegal sale.

A 25-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh, identified as Deepu, was apprehended in connection with handling the illicit shipment. Among the seized items were 135 cartons of country liquor, 23 cartons of Indian Manufactured Foreign Liquor (IMFL), and 10 cartons of beer, confirming the operation originated in Haryana.

The enforcement team, which included inspector Rohit Kumar and head constables Vikram Yadav and Sanjay Kumar, had been actively surveilling Onkar Nagar in Trinagar, north-west Delhi. A case has been filed under the relevant sections of the Delhi Excise Act at the Keshav Puram police station, with the illicit liquor valued at an estimated 5.7 lakh.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025