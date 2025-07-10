Russia and U.S. Set to Restart Diplomatic Dialogue
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov announced plans for new consultations with the United States, indicating efforts to normalize relations. This comes after years of strained ties, marked by disputes and diplomatic tensions between the nuclear powers. Future discussions aim to address diplomatic missions and property issues.
- Russia
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov declared on Thursday that efforts to normalize relations with the United States are progressing without delay. He mentioned that new consultations will soon be arranged with Washington.
This development follows a period of tense relations between the two countries, characterized by years of disputes, accusations of intimidation, and the freezing of diplomatic properties.
The discussions aim to focus on restoring diplomatic missions, reflecting the ongoing endeavors to mend ties between the nuclear powers.
