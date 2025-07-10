Major Arrests in Sukma: Six Naxalites Detained in Coordinated Operation

In a decisive move against insurgency, Chhattisgarh police arrested six Naxalites in Sukma district on Thursday. These arrests include Kunjam Muka and Madvi Muya, notorious figures with bounties on their heads.

Muka, a Janatana Sarkar head, and Muya, a militia commander, were implicated in attacks on security forces during the 2023 assembly elections. Both are also involved in civilian killings, marking them as high-profile detainees.

The police operation also led to the capture of four lower-tier Naxalites, along with the seizure of explosive materials. Authorities thwarted a potential IED attack, attributing their success to increased patrols that prevented the militants from executing their plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)