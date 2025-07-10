Left Menu

Major Arrests in Sukma: Six Naxalites Detained in Coordinated Operation

In a successful operation, six Naxalites were apprehended from various locations in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district. Among those arrested were Kunjam Muka and Madvi Muya, both with rewards on their heads due to their roles in attacks on security forces and civilians. The operation also uncovered an attempted IED plot.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sukma | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:27 IST
In a decisive move against insurgency, Chhattisgarh police arrested six Naxalites in Sukma district on Thursday. These arrests include Kunjam Muka and Madvi Muya, notorious figures with bounties on their heads.

Muka, a Janatana Sarkar head, and Muya, a militia commander, were implicated in attacks on security forces during the 2023 assembly elections. Both are also involved in civilian killings, marking them as high-profile detainees.

The police operation also led to the capture of four lower-tier Naxalites, along with the seizure of explosive materials. Authorities thwarted a potential IED attack, attributing their success to increased patrols that prevented the militants from executing their plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

