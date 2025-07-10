Flight Refund Fraud: Senior Citizen Loses Rs 7.51 Lakh

A 77-year-old woman was duped of Rs 7.51 lakh while trying to secure a refund for flight tickets, police reported on Thursday.

Santha Nandkumar Menon fell victim to the scam between June 26 and July 4. Her troubles began in May when attempting to refund her Mumbai-Coimbatore flight tickets. Seeking help, she contacted a number found online supposedly representing the airline's customer care. However, interactions with this number led to multiple fraudulent transactions as she was instructed to download a link and fill forms, ultimately resulting in her losing the substantial amount, according to Juhu police.

Authorities have filed a case against the unidentified fraudster, with ongoing efforts to bring the perpetrator to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)