Left Menu

Flight Refund Fraud: Senior Citizen Loses Rs 7.51 Lakh

A 77-year-old woman, Santha Nandkumar Menon, lost Rs 7.51 lakh while attempting to get a refund for her cancelled flight tickets. The incident occurred between June 26 and July 4 after she contacted a fraudulent customer care number. Police are investigating to apprehend the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:42 IST
Flight Refund Fraud: Senior Citizen Loses Rs 7.51 Lakh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 77-year-old woman was duped of Rs 7.51 lakh while trying to secure a refund for flight tickets, police reported on Thursday.

Santha Nandkumar Menon fell victim to the scam between June 26 and July 4. Her troubles began in May when attempting to refund her Mumbai-Coimbatore flight tickets. Seeking help, she contacted a number found online supposedly representing the airline's customer care. However, interactions with this number led to multiple fraudulent transactions as she was instructed to download a link and fill forms, ultimately resulting in her losing the substantial amount, according to Juhu police.

Authorities have filed a case against the unidentified fraudster, with ongoing efforts to bring the perpetrator to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025