Nestle Offices Raided in France Amid Water Filter Scandal

Nestle's French offices were searched by authorities amid an investigation into alleged illegal water filtration practices. This probe, initiated by Foodwatch's claims, focuses on Nestle Waters' use of unauthorised filters supposedly masking contamination in its bottled mineral waters like Perrier and Contrex.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Swiss food conglomerate Nestle is at the center of a legal probe in France, as authorities conducted a search of its offices. The investigation pertains to allegations that the company used unauthorised filtration systems in their bottled mineral water production.

The current investigation, spearheaded by the Paris judicial court, follows complaints lodged by the non-profit organization Foodwatch. They claim that these filtration practices are designed to conceal contamination by bacteria and pesticides.

Nestle Waters, the division responsible for brands such as Perrier and Contrex, maintains that microfiltration is a standard industry practice. Despite this, the Directorate General for Competition Policy, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control (DGCCRF) is delving deeper into the matter.

