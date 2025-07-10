Left Menu

Delhi CM Orders Action Against Waterlogging Even in Dry Weather

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered inspections of waterlogging-prone areas, even on dry days, as part of a new directive. Accompanied by PWD officials, Gupta emphasized swift action and accountability, particularly in traditionally problematic zones. The directive seeks to prevent future flooding issues in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:59 IST
In an effort to combat the persistent issue of waterlogging in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has taken a proactive approach by ordering inspections of areas known for flooding—even during dry weather.

Meeting with PWD Minister Parvesh Singh and officials from the PWD and Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Gupta emphasized the necessity of preemptive actions to avert the issues plaguing the city after recent heavy rains.

Despite improvements in areas like Minto Road and ITO junction, Gupta insisted on the consistent application of effective strategies citywide, as reports of waterlogged streets continue to surface from other parts, including Patparganj and her own constituency, Shalimar Bagh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

